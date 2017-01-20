Wilcox will not play in Friday's game against the Bucks with tendinitis in both his knee and ankle, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wilcox had an opportunity Friday to see plenty of minutes at shooting guard with both Jodie Meeks (thumb) and Evan Fournier (heel) ruled out against the Bucks. Wilcox could be in line for some time should he be able to return before either Meeks or Fournier, but for now, look for Mario Hezonja to dominate the time at shooting guard for the Magic.