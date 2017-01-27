Wilcox (knee, ankle) will remain out Friday against the Celtics.

Wilcox is still recovering from a case of knee and ankle tendinitis and has yet to resume practicing, so he'll presumably be in store for at least a couple more absences beyond Friday. The 26-year-old isn't a member of coach Frank Vogel's rotation and has made just 16 appearances on the season, averaging 4.7 minutes per game while shooting 29.4 percent from the field.