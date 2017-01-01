Rudez is nursing a strained right calf and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Rudez has played in five of the Magic's last six games, seeing no more than 12 minutes in any of those contests. Somewhere along the way, it appears he picked up the calf injury, but given the limited run he typically receives, his potential absence Sunday wouldn't have much of an impact on the rest of the roster. Rudez is safely waiver-wire fodder in just about every league.