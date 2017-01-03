Magic's Damjan Rudez: Returns Monday
Rudez (calf) is available to play in Monday's game against the Knicks.
Rudez will only end up missing one game with a strained right calf. The 30-year-old has mostly been utilize as added depth for the Magic this season, and that won't likely change as the season moves ahead.
