Rudez contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes during Sunday's 114-113 win over the Raptors.

Following a 100% shooting performance in 24 minutes against the Celtics that included going 4-4 from behind the arc, Rudez saw his role and production return to season norms. The 30-year-old third-year player is averaging 2.2 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals in 7.6 minutes this season.