Magic's Damjan Rudez: Sits out vs. Pacers
Rudez (calf) will not be available Sunday against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This is the first absence caused by the strained right calf of Rudez. He only averaged six minutes per game over the last four contests, so none of his teammates in particular will benefit from added opportunities in his absence.
