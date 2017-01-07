Augustin recorded 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 29 minutes during a 100-93 loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Augustin went for a team-high 19 points off the bench. It was his second straight game in a reserve point guard role as the team has chosen to start Elfrid Payton, who has consistently outplayed Augustin of late. But that wasn't the case Friday, as Augustin outscored Payton and received more minutes as well. He also matched season highs with 19 points and four three-pointers made. It was a great and slightly unexpected game for Augustin, but Payton is still the more attractive option in the Orlando backcourt.