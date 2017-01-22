Augustin suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Warriors and will not return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin appeared to step on the foot of one of his teammates and then rolled his ankle. A subsequent X-ray on the ankle came back negative and he's avoided a fracture, which likely means he's dealing with some sort of sprain. Augustin will likely have additional tests performed after the game, which should give us a better indication if he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls. Augustin finished Sunday's outing with zero points, one rebound and one assist over five minutes.