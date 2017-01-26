Magic's D.J. Augustin: Limited at practice Thursday
Augustin (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Augustin only went through the non-contact portions of the session, so it's unclear how realistic it is that he could play Friday in Boston. The veteran was held out of action Tuesday against Chicago, and if he misses a second straight game, fellow-veteran C.J. Watson would again be in line for increased minutes behind starter Elfrid Payton.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: MRI on ankle comes back clean•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will have MRI on Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leaves Sunday's game with ankle injury•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 19 points off bench•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Moves back to bench Wednesday•