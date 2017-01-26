Augustin (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin only went through the non-contact portions of the session, so it's unclear how realistic it is that he could play Friday in Boston. The veteran was held out of action Tuesday against Chicago, and if he misses a second straight game, fellow-veteran C.J. Watson would again be in line for increased minutes behind starter Elfrid Payton.