Augustin will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin has started at point guard over Elfrid Payton in recent weeks, but has seen his role decrease substantially, logging 16 minutes or less over the last three games. He has also been clearly out-played by Payton, so the two will swap places, with Payton moving into the starting five and Augustin dropping into the second unit. Augustin's demotion likely means similar playing time to what he's see over the last few games, which severely restricts his fantasy potential moving forward.