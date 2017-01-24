Augustin's MRI on his ankle came back negative and he's being listed as day-to-day, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Following Monday's MRI, it's been confirmed that Augustin isn't dealing with anything too serious and there's a chance he's able to make a return to the court sooner rather than later. He can tentatively be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, although we should see his status updated after the team's morning shootaround. If Augustin can't give it a go, Elfrid Payton should see a slight uptick in minutes as the starter at point guard, while C.J. Watson and Mario Hezonja could pick up a bigger role off the bench as well.