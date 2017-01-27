Augustin (ankle) participated in portions of the Magic's morning shootaround and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

After being limited during Thursday's practice, Augustin saw more involvement Friday, but his lack of full activity will keep his status uncertain heading into the contest. Along with Augustin, Evan Fournier (foot) was also a less-than-full participant in shootaround, though the former seemingly has a better chance than the latter of playing Friday. Look for the Magic to reevaluate Augustin closer to game time, but if he can't go, C.J. Watson would step in as the primary backup to starting point guard Elfrid Payton.