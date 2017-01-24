Augustin (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin originally suffered the ankle sprain during Sunday's game against the Warriors and is reportedly still dealing with some lingering discomfort, so he'll sit out Tuesday. A recent MRI cleared him of anything significant, but with the Magic's next game not until Friday against the Celtics, Augustin's absence Tuesday should allow him three full days of added rest and recovery. With Augustin out, Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson should see big minutes in the backcourt, while Mario Hezonja could see a slightly bigger role off the bench.