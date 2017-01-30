Augustin scored 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-113 win over the Raptors.

With Evan Fournier (foot) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) both out of the lineup, Augustin saw plenty of court time behind starting guard C.J. Watson and responded with his best scoring performance of the season. Fournier is practicing and close to a return, though, so expect Augustin's minutes to shrink very soon.