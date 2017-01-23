Augustin (ankle) is schedule to have an MRI on Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin left Sunday's game against the Warriors with a sprained ankle and was seen walking gingerly at practice. While the lack of boot or crutches at Monday's practice is somewhat encouraging, Augustin's status is still in doubt for Tuesday against Chicago. If Augustin does miss any time, the Magic would be extremely light on depth in the backcourt, opening the door for Mario Hezonja to potentially see extended minutes.