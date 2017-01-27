Augustin (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Fournier (foot) out, the Magic will benefit from Augustin's return to the backcourt. Assuming he won't have restricted minutes, he has a strong chance of eclipsing his season averages of 8.6 points and 3.2 assists across 20.3 minutes per game, and may see time at both the point guard and shooting guard slot.