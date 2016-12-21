Magic's Elfrid Payton: Contributes 22 points, six dimes in win vs. Heat
Payton registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 double overtime win over the Heat.
Payton played 10 more minutes than starter D.J. Augustin, who scored just seven points. Payton has come on strong over the last five games with averages of 16.0 points, 7.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. His value is trending up while Augustin's is trending down.
