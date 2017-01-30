Magic's Elfrid Payton: Double-double in Sunday's win
Payton scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-113 win over the Raptors.
The offensive side of his game remains rough, while the rest of Payton's numbers have been fairly stagnant since his rookie season. He's still only 22, but he'll need to show some real growth soon to stay in the rebuilding Magic's future plans.
