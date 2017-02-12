Magic's Elfrid Payton: Eight points off bench in Saturday loss

Payton compiled eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 20 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Mavericks.

Payton came off the bench for the second straight game while C.J. Watson handled starting point guard duties. He saw a drop in minutes, which led to his lowest scoring total since Jan. 11, which also marked his last game with a single-digit point total. The third-year pro may remain for the second unit for the time being, but is likely to see a larger allotment of playing time than Saturday's in non-blowout scenarios.