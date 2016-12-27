Magic's Elfrid Payton: Goes for 16 points off bench Monday

Payton put up 16 points (6-10, 1-2 3 Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 112-102 victory over the Grizzlies.

Payton has scored in double-digits in six consecutive games, as the 22-year-old has been on a shooting tear. He's shooting 54 percent from the field (39 for 71) over his last six games and has 20 assists in his last three contests. Although he's getting more minutes than D.J. Augustin, he's still coming off the bench, but that may change if he continues this type of play. Payton will look to keep it going Wednesday against the Hornets.