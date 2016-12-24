Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads Magic in win vs. Lakers

Payton finished with 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 109-90 win over the Lakers.

Payton had another great game against the Lakers on Friday, and he continues to shoot the ball well. Over the last four games, Payton is averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 58 percent from the field. Despite the fact that he continues to come off the bench, he is regularly getting more minutes than starter D.J. Augustin, and with the way Payton's been playing lately, it might only be a matter of time until he's starting.