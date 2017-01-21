Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 20 points vs. Bucks

Payton posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes during a 112-96 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Payton went for a team-high 20 points as he reached the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four contests. As long as Evan Fournier (foot) remains sidelined, Payton figures to be the No. 1 offensive option for the team. Payton has been awesome over the past five games, as he's returning all-around value with averages of 20.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 three-pointers per game.