Magic's Elfrid Payton: Moving to bench

Payton will shift to the bench for Thursday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

In search of a spark, coach Frank Vogel will go with veteran C.J. Watson at point guard, while Payton moves back to a bench role. The 22-year-old Payton enjoyed a strong month of January in which he shot 46 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from three, but his numbers have dipped over the team's last four contests. In that span, Payton is 0-of-8 from beyond the arc.