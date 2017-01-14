Magic's Elfrid Payton: Puts up 19 points in win

Payton tallied 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during a 115-109 win over Portland on Friday.

Payton was more confident than usual with his shot against the Blazers. Although he didn't shoot the ball particularly well, seeing at least eight shots fall through the net is a rarity for him, as he's only had eight such games this season. Payton's facilitating is no surprise given his pass-first reputation, although he's averaging a career-low 5.8 assists per game. It's his outside shooting that must improve. Payton is shooting just 26.7 percent from deep this season on 2.2 attempts a game.