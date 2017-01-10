Magic's Elfrid Payton: Questionable to play Wednesday

Payton is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Clippers.

Payton suffered a bruised quad during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, and the team will wait until Wednesday's shootaround to issue an update on his status. If Payton is ultimately held out, D.J. Augustin would be first in line to reclaim the starting point guard spot, with C.J. Watson also primed for a slightly increased role off the bench.