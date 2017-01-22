Magic's Elfrid Payton: Records 23 points, 10 dimes in Sunday's loss

Payton provided 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes during the Magic's 118-98 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Payton filled up the stat sheet, scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games while handing out double-digit dimes for the sixth time this season. Payton has had to pick up the offensive slack in a starting role lately while Evan Fournier (foot) has been out. However, Payton has actually been slightly better on nights that he has come off the bench in 2016-17, so don't expect him to fall apart once Fournier returns.