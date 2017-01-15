Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores game-high 28 points in Saturday loss

Payton went for 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block over 39 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Jazz.

The third-year guard shook off one of the toughest matchups in the league to tally a season-high point total and near triple-double. Payton was heavily involved on offense for the second straight night, coming off a Friday night tilt against the Blazers where he'd put up 18 shots over 35 minutes. Given his level of play in the last two games, his insertion back into the first unit should stick for the foreseeable future, as he's averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 37.0 minutes during his pair of starts.