Magic's Elfrid Payton: Starts at point guard Wednesday
Payton will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payton opened the season as the Magic's starter at point guard, but in recent weeks, coach Frank Vogel opted to run with D.J. Augustin instead. However, Payton has clearly out-played him off the bench, averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists over 29.9 minutes in the team's last seven games, so he'll move back into the starting lineup. That said, his promotion doesn't necessarily mean a huge boost in minutes or value, as he was already seeing the bulk of the work at point guard off the bench.
