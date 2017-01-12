Magic's Elfrid Payton: Will play Wednesday vs. Clippers
Payton (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Payton was forced from Sunday's loss to the Lakers because of a bruised quad, but the ailment wasn't serious in nature and he's officially been given the green light to take the court. He recently rejoined the starting lineup at point guard and has been a bright spot for the Magic after temporarily being replaced by D.J. Augustin, so look for Payton to remain with the top unit Wednesday.
