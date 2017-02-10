Magic's Elfrid Payton: Will stay in bench role for second straight game

Payton will stick in a bench role for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Though the Magic lost for the fifth time in six games Thursday -- this time to a non-contending 76ers squad that was without Joel Embiid (knee) -- coach Frank Vogel will continue to experiment with C.J. Watson as his starting point guard for the second straight contest. Watson's promotion to the starting five didn't have a dramatic impact on Payton, who saw only two fewer minutes than Watson on Thursday, scoring 15 points and adding three assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes. If Watson fails to help turn around the Magic's fortunes in the near future, Payton could be back on the top unit in short order.