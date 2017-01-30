Fournier (foot) will be available for Monday's matchup against the Timberwolves, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier has missed six straight games with a heel bruise, but will be available to play Monday against the Timberwolves. He'll come off the bench however, so it seems the Magic will attempt to keep his workload light for the time being. His return likely means that C.J. Watson and D.J. Augustin will see reduced workloads.