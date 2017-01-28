Fournier (foot) took part in Saturday's practice and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

A bruised right heel has cost Fournier the last seven games, and Saturday marked his first practice in roughly two weeks. Although Fournier has been considered questionable for most of the last seven contests, the team has increased hopes that he'll be able to take the court Sunday, though a decision won't come until he can be evaluated at shootaround.