Fournier recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes in a 106-95 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Fournier has more than justified the Magic's decision to re-sign him to a lavish five-year deal in the offseason, as he's settled in as the team's leading scorer with 17.8 points per game without seeing a significant downturn in his shooting accuracy from the field or downtown. He's currently in the midst of his best production stretch of the season, hitting 20 points in six of the last seven games while averaging 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 treys per contest.