Fournier (heel) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Though Fournier could conceivably play Wednesday, he was a game-time decision heading into the previous two contests and ultimately sat out, and the fact that he failed to participate in the Magic's morning shootaround makes it seem likely that he'll miss another contest. Assuming Fournier sits out, Jodie Meeks would likely draw another start at shooting guard, while C.J. Watson would check in as the main backup at the position. Mario Hezonja has played a combined seven minutes in the last two contests and doesn't look like he'll benefit much from Fournier's absence.