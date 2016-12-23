Fournier is nursing a right heel contusion and will be a game-time decision for Friday's tilt with the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier played 36 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Knicks, scoring 21 points and adding five rebounds, four assists and a block in the loss. It appears he also picked up the injury along the way, which could put him at risk of missing his first game of the season if he's still dealing with soreness in pregame warmups. The Magic are already shorthanded at shooting guard with top backup Jodie Meeks (personal) uncertain to be available Friday, so if both he and Fournier are ruled out, deep reserves C.J. Watson and Mario Hezonja could be forced into extended action.