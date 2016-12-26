Fournier (heel) will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier missed his first game of the season Friday against the Lakers with the bruised right heel, and it seems he hasn't been able to shake the injury following two off days in a row. Jodie Meeks would likely draw the start at shooting guard if Fournier is sidelined again, while C.J. Watson would see additional run as Meeks' backup.