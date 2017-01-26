Fournier (foot) sat out of Thursday's practice, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier has already missed the last six contests and the fact that he was unable to take part in Thursday's practice doesn't bode well for his eventual status against the Celtics on Friday. That said, we should see another update following Friday's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication of his availability. With Jodie Meeks (thumb) also out, another absence from Fournier would mean more minutes for the likes of C.J. Watson, Jeff Green and Mario Hezonja.