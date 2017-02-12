Fournier posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 loss ot the Mavericks.

Fournier's scoring total led the Orlando starting five on a night where the offense struggled as a whole. It was his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last six games, but he struggled from long range for the third time in the last four contests. He's shot 19.0 percent (4-for-21) from behind the arc over that span, and is posting a 30.8 percent success rate overall from long distance in six February outings.