Fournier (foot) did not participate in Monday's practice, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier's absence from practice leaves serious doubt that he'll return to the floor for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, but he should still be considered questionable for now. Fournier has missed the last five games with the foot injury, and if he does indeed miss a sixth, C.J. Watson would once again be in line to start at shooting guard and see a solid dose of minutes in the backcourt.