Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Friday vs. Celtics
Fournier (foot) will not play in Friday's matchup against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Friday will mark Fournier's fifth straight absence with an injured foot. D.J. Augustin (ankle) will suit up for Friday's contest however, so there will be some more backcourt depth for the Magic. In Fournier's absence, Elfrid Payton, Aaron Gordon and C.J. Watson have all seen upticks in usage.
