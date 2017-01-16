Magic's Evan Fournier: Out indefinitely after aggravating heel injury
Fournier recently aggravated his bruised right heel and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier was previously sidelined from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 with the injury, missing five games in the process. He then played in the Magic's following five contests, but averaged only 11.8 points per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the floor. With Fournier indicating that he's experiencing pain on both the heel and the bottom of his foot and suggesting that he felt like he was playing at "60 percent" of his ability, the Magic held him out of Saturday's loss to the Jazz, and it looks like he'll miss more time beyond that. Jodie Meeks started at shooting guard in Saturday's contest and played 38 minutes, so it looks like he'll be locked into a starting role at least for the short term.
