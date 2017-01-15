Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Saturday vs. Jazz
Fournier (foot) will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Dante Marchitelli of FOX Sports Florida reports.
With Fournier out, Jodie Meeks will draw the start, and Mario Hezonja will likely see an increased workload as well. This will be the sixth game this season that Fournier has sat out due to injury.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores just eight points in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in Sunday's loss to Lakers•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 10 in return to starting lineup•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Starting Friday vs. Rockets•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Plays 30 minutes off bench•