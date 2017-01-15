Fournier (foot) will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Dante Marchitelli of FOX Sports Florida reports.

With Fournier out, Jodie Meeks will draw the start, and Mario Hezonja will likely see an increased workload as well. This will be the sixth game this season that Fournier has sat out due to injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola