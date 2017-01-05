Fournier (heel) scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-92 loss to the Hawks.

Fournier came off the bench in his first game back after a heel injury caused him to miss five. In theory, he came off the bench in order to ease him back into action, though he still ended up playing significant minutes. Presumably, the Magic would not have let him play that much if they were concerned about any lingering impacts from the injury, so Fournier's value is probably back to what it was before he got hurt.