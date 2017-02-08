Fournier scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes in a 128-104 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

The Magic were down 16 at halftime and ended up falling behind even further in the second half, but the blowout loss didn't result in a minute reduction for Fournier. The starting shooting guard used the full workload to turn in his second 20-point effort in three games, though his inefficiency from deep took an even bigger outing off the table. Nonetheless, fantasy owners have to be encouraged by what Fournier has provided in his five games since returning from a foot injury that had sidelined him for much of January.