Magic's Evan Fournier: Provides 20 points, 10 rebounds Friday vs. Raptors
Fournier accumulated 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 102-94 victory over the Raptors.
Fournier had his best game back since returning from an injury, and posted a season-high 10 rebounds. Fournier is a consistent cog in the Magic's offense, averaging 16.7 points per game on 44.0 percent shooting on the season. He should be owned in nearly all fantasy formats considering he's scored at least 20 points in 14 of the 39 games he's suited up for this season.
