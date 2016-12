Fournier (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets.

Fournier has missed two games against the Lakers and the Grizzlies while nursing a right heel contusion, and he will look to return to the floor Wednesday against Charlotte. If Fournier sits for a third straight game, Jodie Meeks will seek to start at shooting guard while C.J. Watson will also be a contender for additional minutes as backup shooting guard.