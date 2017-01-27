Fournier (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

After failing to practice Thursday, it was expected that Fournier, who has missed the last six games with a foot injury, would remain out again Friday, but it looks as though he might have a legitimate chance of making his return. He was on the floor for shootaround in a limited capacity, so if he demonstrates improvement with his condition over the course of the day, Fournier could be cleared for a return to the lineup. In addition to Fournier, D.J. Augustin (ankle) went through portions of shootaround, so the Magic could reclaim some depth in the backcourt after they were forced to roll with forward Jeff Green as a makeshift starter at shooting guard in their previous game Tuesday against the Bulls.