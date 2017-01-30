Fournier (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Fournier missed his eighth straight game Sunday against the Raptors due to a sore right foot/heel, but since he was able to take part in practice Saturday, there's a decent chance he could be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. The Magic aren't holding a morning shootaround Monday, so official word on Fournier's status may not arrive until shortly before the 8:00 p.m. ET tip off. If cleared to play, Fournier may be eased into action off the bench for a game or two before reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup.