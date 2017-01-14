Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Saturday vs. Jazz
Fournier is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz due to a sore right foot, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The injury was presumably sustained in Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. His status for Saturday's contest will likely be determined closer to game-time. Jodie Meeks would presumably be in line for the start at shooting guard if Fournier is unable to go, while Mario Hezonja would figure to see an increased role as well.
