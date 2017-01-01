Fournier (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Fournier has already missed three games with the bruised heel, but coach Frank Vogel suggested a few days ago that the Frenchman would be ready to go Sunday. It's unclear how much Fournier has progressed since sitting out Wednesday against the Hornets, and his questionable designation implies he could still be at risk of another absence. If that's the case, Jodie Meeks would likely make another start at shooting guard, while C.J. Watson would serve as his top backup.